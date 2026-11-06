Protesters break into Microsoft data center site in Amsterdam as Europe’s backlash spreads

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Protesters broke into a construction site for a new Microsoft data center in Amsterdam on Friday, with some climbing a crane and setting off flares while others clashed with police.

Nathan Timmer of the protest group Geef Tegengas, a phrase that translates as Push Back, told local broadcaster AT5 that protesters were occupying the site in an effort to stop construction.

Campaigners against data centers in Europe are expected to stage protests and other actions in several countries on Friday and Saturday, demanding a moratorium on large-scale developments to address social and environmental concerns around the energy-hungry behemoths .

“We don’t want it to be built. Nobody needs it,” Timmer said. “The only thing this will be used for is AI slop. AI warfare, data surveillance, and committing genocides. We don’t want that,” he added, vowing to continue protesting until construction is halted.

Pro-Palestinian activists also joined the demonstrations in the Dutch capital. By late afternoon police were escorting activists off the construction site, though some still remained, local media reported.

Microsoft said it was aware of the Amsterdam demonstration. “We understand that people feel strongly about the project, and we respect their right to express those views peacefully," a spokesperson said. “However, we do not condone any actions that are unlawful or that put people’s safety at risk.”

The demonstrations come days after the U.S. midterm elections ushered in a wave of Democrats promising to clamp down on data centers , which face resistance around the world due to the massive amounts of computing power and water they use.

Dozens of civil society and grassroots groups have said they will join the “Stop Dirty Data Centres” events on Nov. 6-7 in 15 European countries, including Ireland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and the U.K., organizers said.

“There’s a gulf between where elected leaders are at in terms of buying into the hype about AI and where people are at,” said Owen Espley, coordinator of StopDirtyDataCentres.eu.

In Germany, a dozen protesters gathered in front of a data center on the outskirts of Berlin on Friday.

“We want to put a stop to this blind construction of data centers around Germany, regardless of any environmental concerns,” said the protest spokeswoman Caro Weber. “This is really, really dangerous for our future.”

In Italy, the fast-growing data center industry faces an equally rapid rise in grassroots opposition, particularly in the northern Lombardy region, the country’s main hub for digital infrastructure.

Activists argue that the boom in facilities serving cloud computing and artificial intelligence is moving faster than public consultation and environmental oversight.

The movement reached a milestone on Oct. 10, when more than 1,000 people and representatives of around 40 local committees gathered in Milan’s Piazza della Scala for what organizers described as Italy’s first national demonstration against data centers.

Protesters called for a moratorium on new projects and demanded a national strategy governing the industry’s growth. The demonstration followed a series of increasingly large mobilizations in towns around Milan.

Europe is projected to attract $5.6 trillion in cumulative data center capital expenditure from 2026 through 2050, accounting for around 18% of global investment, according to PwC’s Global Data Centre Outlook 2026–50.

The U.S. is forecast to attract $15.1 trillion in capital spending on data centers during that period, the report said.

Naishadham reported from Madrid. Associated Press journalists Giada Zampano in Rome and Pietro De Cristofaro in Berlin contributed to this report.