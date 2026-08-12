PSG looks for Super Cup success over Villa for first of six possible trophies this season

Paris Saint-Germain gets back on the trophy trail on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa.

There are six pieces of silverware up for grabs for PSG this season, with the No. 1 priority being a third straight Champions League title to cement its status as one of the greatest club teams in soccer history.

The first trophy could be lifted inside Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, in the annual match between the most recent winners of the Champions League and Europa League. It starts at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

PSG is bidding for a second straight Super Cup win after beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout last year.

Villa won the Super Cup in 1983 after beating Barcelona over two legs. The manager, Unai Emery, has experienced three straight losses in the Super Cup — the first two with Sevilla and the third with Villarreal.

Referee is Somali official barred from World Cup

The game will be refereed by Omar Artan , the Somali who was barred by the United States from officiating at the World Cup days before the start of FIFA's tournament because of vetting concerns. U.S. officials claimed Artan had connections to terror organizations, though without providing proof.

UEFA responded by picking Artan — a referee judged the best in Africa last season — to take charge of the Super Cup in a powerplay by European soccer's governing body amid its increasing disconnect with FIFA.

That disharmony has increased since, with UEFA leading the campaign to oust Gianni Infantino from the FIFA presidency over his recent — aborted — plan to sell an interest in the World Cup.

Team news

Villa will be without new signing Johan Manzambi, with the Swiss World Cup star out due to a knee injury, while key players Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa won't play as they haven’t returned to full training after the World Cup.

PSG coach Luis Enrique must decide whether to include France internationals Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola and Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Fabián Ruiz, as they only returned to training on Monday.

PSG could pick left back Lucas Digne, who recently joined from Villa .

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