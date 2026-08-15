Purce and Kerr score in Gotham's 2-1 comeback over the Kansas City Current

Midge Purce and Sam Kerr scored goals to give Gotham FC a 2-1 comeback win over the Kansas City Current on Friday night.

In other action around the National Women's Soccer League, the San Diego Wave and the Denver Summit played to a 1-1 draw; the Utah Royals beat Bay FC 3-2; and the Seattle Reign topped the Chicago Stars 1-0.

Amelia White scored for the Current (9-8-3) just 22 seconds into the match to tie an NWSL record. Croix Bethune earned her league-leading ninth assist on the goal, which ended Gotham’s shutout streak at 307 minutes over three matches.

Purce tied it in the 13th minute and Sam Kerr scored in the 41st minute to put Gotham (13-3-4) in front at Sports Illustrated Stadium and stretch the team's unbeaten streak to eight games.

Current defender Elizabeth Ball was shown a red card for a foul on Gotham forward Jordynn Dudley in the 27th minute after a corner kick but after a video review it was downgraded to a yellow card.

Kansas City's Vanessa DiBernardo made her first start since returning from maternity leave.

Ryan scores to pull Denver into draw

Yazmeen Ryan's second-half goal pulled the Summit (6-7-6) into a draw in San Diego.

Melanie Barcenas opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a left-footed shot from distance for the Wave (10-7-3).

Denver captain Janine Sonis’ cross into the box found Ryan who headed it home to pull the Summit even in the 58th minute.

Summit defender Eva Gaetino was subbed off due to injury in the 16th minute.

Moriya, Miura, and Tanaka make history in Utah win

Utah's Miyabi Moriya, Narumi Miura and Mina Tanaka made NWSL history as three Japanese players scored in the same match for the first time in the Royals' win over Bay FC.

Karlie Lema’s pressure gave Bay FC (5-10-4) a lead in the sixth minute, but Moriya responded a minute later to tie it and Utah (11-6-3) took the lead in the 22nd minute on Narumi’s shot from outside the box.

Bay defender Heather Gilchrist headed home her first professional goal to equalize.

Tanaka scored on a penalty shot in the 79th minute to give Utah the win.

Bay FC’s newest acquisition, defender Jenna Nighswonger, made her debut as a sub in the 62nd minute.

Reign hand the Stars another loss

Maddie Mercado scored on a rebound in the 53rd minute to lead the Reign (8-7-3) past the Stars in Seattle.

Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey made two saves for her fifth clean sheet of the season.

After parting ways with head coach Marin Sjögren and assistant coach Anders Jacobson, Karina Báez made her debut as interim coach for Chicago.

The Stars (4-14-1) are winless in their last six games.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here