SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers passed the first of back-to-back tests against two of the NFL's top defenses with flying colors as Brock Prudy carved up Minnesota .

Next up for Purdy and the Niners (9-1) is a rematch against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and one of the few defenses that has consistently been able to hold San Francisco in check.

Purdy handled the Vikings with ease, throwing touchdown passes on three of the first four drives against the aggressive blitzing defense in a 35-10 win in Mexico City last week.

“He’s playing with confidence. He understands the offense. He’s confident in the offense, and he owns the offense,” tight end George Kittle said. “When he goes out there, and he just has this aura you know in the huddle. Kind of like a Trent Williams aura. And everybody’s locks eyes with him. We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special.”

Purdy has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league since taking over in 2022 with his 106.5 career passer rating the best for any qualifying player and his 118.2 rating leading the NFL this season.

He has thrived despite a revolving door at receiver.

“They’ve still been able to be extremely effective by putting up points both in yards, and seems like they don’t miss a beat, which is a tribute to their coaching staff and the culture they have there," Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said about how Purdy and the Niners have handled the injuries. “Do they use certain guys certain ways in certain situations? Yeah, but they also do a great job of complementing. I feel like some of the strengths that they do by, you know, keeping us honest on defense as well.”

Purdy hasn't always had that success against Macdonald's defenses. He threw four interceptions against Baltimore in 2023 when Macdonald was defensive coordinator and has a 78.9 passer rating in his last five starts against Macdonald's defense in Seattle.

That includes two losses late last season — in Week 18 for the division title and in the divisional round — when San Francisco failed to score a single touchdown.

The Niners won the first meeting this season 32-29 , but were helped by one defensive touchdown and two more takeaways that set up TD drives of 11 and 18 yards. San Francisco averaged a season-low 4.8 yards per play.

Need to know

Seattle (6-4) at San Francisco (9-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: 49ers by 3.

Against the spread: Seahawks 4-4-2; 49ers 7-3.

Last week: Seahawks had bye, beat Las Vegas 21-13 in Week 10; 49ers beat Minnesota 35-10.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Seahawks 32-29 on Oct. 11, in Seattle.

Series record: Seahawks lead 33-25.

Matchup to watch

Seattle CB Josh Jobe vs. San Francisco WR Mike Evans. This was a one-sided matchup with Evans catching six passes for 98 yards and a TD on eight targets with Jobe in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Evans had seven catches for 113 yards overall in the game. He has a first down or TD on 31 of his 33 receptions this season.

Stats and stuff

— The Seahawks have won two games at Levi's Stadium this calendar year, winning a Week 18 showdown last season for the division title and the Super Bowl last February.

— Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 79 catches for a league-leading 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns with at least 100 yards in eight games. He joined Hall of Famers Raymond Berry (1960), Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942) as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,200 yards receiving and 10 TD catches in the first 10 games of a season.

— QB Sam Darnold (quadriceps, rib) returned to practice for the Seahawks this week and could regain his starting job. Seattle is 2-4 when Darnold plays the majority of the game this season with Darnold committing nine turnovers. Backup Drew Lock has won all three starts and the opener when he replaced Darnold after one series with just two turnovers.

— Seattle RB Zach Charbonnet had 94 yards rushing in his last game in his best performance since returning from a knee injury. The Seahawks have at least 120 yards rushing in three of the last four games. The 49ers have allowed less than 100 yards rushing in eight straight games, including the Week 5 win in Seattle when they gave up 89.

— The 49ers have scored TDs on 28 of 33 red zone drives (84.8%), which is on pace for the best mark since at least 2000. The Seahawks have allowed TDs on 16 of 23 red zone drives (69.6%) for the fourth-worst mark in the league this season.

— San Francisco is seeking its sixth 10-1 start in franchise history and second this century. The Niners also did it in 2019 on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

— The 49ers have 34 TDs from players age 30 or older, two shy of the NFL record set by San Francisco in 1994 and matched by the Raiders in 2002.

— The 49ers have scored a TD on the opening drive in five straight games. The only team since 2000 to do it in six straight games in the same season was Atlanta in 2016 with Shanahan as OC.

— RB Christian McCaffrey has scored a TD in nine straight games for San Francisco. The only longer streaks for the 49ers are McCaffrey's 14-game streak in 2022-23 and Jerry Rice's 13-game streak in 1986-87.

AP Sports Writer Fernando Ramirez in Seattle contributed to this report

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