MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Pyke’s 20 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Utah 104-102 on Monday.

Pyke also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Red Wolves (4-2). Layne Taylor scored 18 points, going 7 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Aaron McGee had 17 points and shot 6 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jaiden Feroah led the Thunderbirds (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Rashaad Davis and Dylan Sanders each finished with 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.