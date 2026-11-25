INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson has already watched quarterback J.J. McCarthy resuscitate his career with the New York Giants. On Sunday, Richardson will try to follow suit.

The player once billed as the Indianapolis Colts' future franchise quarterback will make his first start in nearly two years when the struggling Colts host McCarthy's NFC East-leading Giants, and the 6-foot-4, 244-pound former Florida can't wait for a rare second chance to prove himself — just like McCarthy.

“It's up to me to make sure I'm ready for this opportunity and that I go out there and do what I'm supposed to do,” he said. “But throughout the years and throughout these past couple of months, it's been me preparing like I was going to be a starter eventually.”

Few expected Richardson's journey to be this challenging when the Colts (3-8) drafted him with the fourth overall draft pick in 2023. The same could was true of McCarthy when Minnesota drafted him 10th overall in 2024 before trading him to the Giants earlier this season. McCarthy has responded by going 3-1 since replacing Jameis Winston.

Richardson, who twice made trade requests after losing the starting job to Daniel Jones in 2025, has had his career derailed by injuries, inaccuracy and a bizarre incident when he took himself out of a game because he was “tired.” He's been waiting for this opportunity since and coach Shane Steichen's move to go with Richardson has forced the Giants (6-3-1) to adapt.

“The athletic part of it is something that jumps out, obviously, and then I know he has a strong arm,” New York cornerback Paulson Adebo said. “So (we) kind of just want to prepare and then we’ll look at the team and see how we think they’re going to attack us.”

Can Richardson follow McCarthy's and try to salvage something from the Colts' lost season? Richardson believes he can.

“I'm just trying to go out there, execute the offense to the best of my ability, put the guys in the best position to execute the plays we call,” Richardson said. “And put up points and win the game.”

Need to know

New York Giants (6-3-1) at Indianapolis (3-8)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Giants by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Giants 7-3, Colts 5-6.

Last week: Giants beat Jaguars 23-18, Colts lost to Texans 26-3.

Last meeting: Giants beat Colts 45-33 on Dec. 28, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Series record: Colts lead 10-8.

Matchup to watch

Giants' ground game vs. Colts' run defense. New York ranks 19th in yards rushing per game and 24th in yards rushing per play. After gaining just 77 yards on 25 carries last week against Jacksonville, the motivated Giants have a much better chance to get their ground game working against one of the league's worst run defenses. If New York is successful running the ball, it probably will be another long day for Indy.

Stats and stuff

— The Giants are looking to sweep the AFC South again after doing so in 2022.

— RB Cam Skattebo has fumbled five times in 130 carries this season. He has rushed for 530 yards and four TDs, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

— The Giants have forced a league-high 46 three-and-outs. Jacksonville was 5 of 15 on third down last week and was 1 of 6 in the red zone. Arvell Reese leads NFL rookies with 88 tackles and S Jevon Holland is third in the league with four interceptions.

— The Colts have lost five of their last six and are 3-15 since Game 11 last season.

— This was supposed to be the game Daniel Jones faced the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2019, but Indy announced it was releasing Jones following last Thursday's loss at Houston.

— Tyler Warren needs 18 yards receiving to pass Hall of Famer John Mackey for the second most by a Colts TE in their first two seasons and 24 to pass Ken Dilger for the most. Mackey had 1,132 yards, while Dilger had 1,138 in their first two seasons with the franchise.

— Indy ranks 31st in takeaways with eight and is last in the NFL in turnover margin at minus-12.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in New York contributed to this report.

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