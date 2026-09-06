Rafael Devers and Christian Koss both homer twice as Giants roll to win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers and Christian Koss each homered twice Saturday, powering the San Francisco Giants to a 9-5 win over the New York Mets.

It was the second time this season at least two Giants hit two homers in the same game. Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and Casey Schmitt went deep twice apiece in an 18-3 rout of the Chicago Cubs on June 5.

This marks the first season in which the Giants have had two games in which at least two players homered twice since 1958, when Willie Mays and Daryl Spencer did it in consecutive games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 12-13.

The two-homer game was the third this season for Devers and his 23rd in the majors. Devers’ 35 home runs are the most by a Giants player since Barry Bonds hit 45 in 2004.

Devers, who had a homer, two doubles and five RBIs in the Giants’ 10-6 loss Friday, is batting .420 (21 for 50) with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in his last 13 games.

CUBS 6, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Conforto homered and singled, Nico Hoerner had three hits and an RBI and Chicago beat Miami.

Michael Busch and Miguel Amaya each doubled and singled for the Cubs, who finished with 13 hits. Cubs star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong singled, walked and drove in a run, while Ian Happ had two hits and two RBIs.

Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine homered for two of the Marlins’ six hits.

Ryan Rolison (8-1) got the final out in the seventh and first in the eighth for the win. Ryan Zeferjahn pitched the last 1 2/3 innings for his fifth save. After a 3-2 called third strike with two out to Conine in the ninth was overturned on the ABS review, Zeferjahn retired Otto Lopez on a flyout to right.

Cubs starter Javier Assad allowed three runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings. Recalled from Triple-A Saturday, Assad walked five and struck out three.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out nine in six sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his MLB-leading 41st home run and Philadelphia pulled within four games of the first-place Braves in the NL East with a victory over Atlanta.

Luis Arraez had two hits and an RBI for the two-time defending division champion Phillies, who have won 16 of their last 20.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for Atlanta, which lost for just the third time in 12 games.

Wheeler (12-5) escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first inning and then looked more like the dominant right-hander he has been for much of his career after a shaky August in which he had a 6.26 ERA. Wheeler allowed one run on three hits.

Jhoan Duran tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 30th save.

TIGERS 6, GUARDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Riley Greene hit two solo homers, had a season-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Framber Valdez threw seven innings to help Detroit beat Cleveland.

The Guardians, who remain in the third American League wild-card position, only pushed two runners past first base and totaled three hits against Valdez, Kyle Finnegan and Beau Brieske.

Greene cleared the wall in left-center field against Parker Messick (11-9) in the first and sixth, staking the Tigers to a 3-0 lead. He also singled in Gleyber Torres in the third and doubled home Torres in the seventh.

Valdez (9-10) allowed three singles in matching his longest outing of the year, striking out three with a lone walk. The left-hander held Cleveland hitless after the second.

Messick struck out a career-high 12 over six innings, whiffing the side twice while allowing three runs. The All-Star rookie is 0-2 in three starts against Detroit this season.

The Tigers won for just the fifth time in 21 games since Aug. 14.

ANGELS 6, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched six scoreless innings and earned his first win of the season as Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.

Kikuchi (1-5) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six in his third start since returning Aug. 23 from left shoulder inflammation that kept him out since late April. The 35-year-old two-time All-Star last won in his final start last season, giving up one run in five innings as the Angels topped the Royals 3-2 on Sept. 24, 2025.

Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft (14-6) struck out nine, but allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out seven while allowing one hit through 3 1/3 innings before Wade Meckler doubled into shallow left field with one out in the fourth. Moisés Ballesteros hit a sharp two-out single under the glove of second baseman Nick Gonzales, scoring Meckler from second.

Josh Lowe led off the fifth with a 410-foot shot to center field for his 11th homer of the season. Denzer Guzman followed with a single to left, moved to second on Adam Frazier’s sacrifice bunt and extended the lead to 3-0 by scoring on the first of Zach Neto’s three singles.

The Angels tacked on three runs in the seventh. Mike Trout hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield and Meckler drove in two more with a double to right-center.

Reynolds hit a two-out home run, his 16th of the season and first since July 28. It was a 421-foot shot over the right-field wall in the eighth for the Pirates’ lone run.

RAYS 6, RANGERS 3, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Aranda hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to give the Tampa Bay a victory over Texas.

Tampa Bay (85-57) has won two straight after losing the opener of the four-game series and has the best record in the American League at 85-57.

The Rangers (70-73) went into the game facing their largest deficit in the AL West race at three games. Texas trails Cleveland by two games in the race for the league’s final wild card.

Taylor Walls opened the 10th with a sacrifice bunt that advanced automatic runner Jorge Mateo to third base. Rangers closer Jacon Latz (3-2) then intentionally walked Yandy Díaz before Aranda homered into the home bullpen beyond right field.

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Wells (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto had four hits and two RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, as surging Toronto beat Kansas City to pull even with Cleveland for the final American League playoff spot.

Toronto (72-71) won for the seventh time in eight games and moved over .500 for the first time since the Blue Jays were 4-3 on April 3. The defending AL champions, who were 10 games under .500 on July 28, are tied with the Guardians for the league’s third wild card.

Okamoto went 4 for 5 with a double and broke a 3-all tie in the seventh with an RBI single. In the third inning, Okamoto hit an RBI double that hit third base over a diving Josh Rojas and rolled into the left-field corner.

Nathan Lukes had three hits for Toronto, including an RBI single that made it 2-0 in the first.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning and Taj Bradley settled down after a rough start to lead Minnesota to a win over Chicago.

Bradley (11-6) gave up two home runs in the first inning but retired the next 10 batters he faced, allowing four runs on four hits in five innings. Four Twins relievers allowed two hits over four scoreless innings, with Yoendrys Gómez picking up his 21st save.

The Twins pulled within six games of the White Sox in the AL Central and 3 1/2 games of the third AL wild card. The White Sox lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Munetaka Murakami hit his 30th home run in the first inning, a two-run shot that gave the White Sox three players with 30 or more home runs, along with Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas, for the first time since 2008.

Murakami became the fourth Japanese-born player to hit at least 30 home runs in a season. Montgomery hit his 31st later in the first, a record for White Sox shortstops.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ASTROS 3, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) — Gabriel Moreno hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and Arizona rallied for a victory over Houston.

Geraldo Perdomo led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move Ildemaro Vargas, who started the inning at second, to third. Moreno followed with his RBI single off Bryan King (2-4) to give Arizona the lead.

Jonathan Loáisiga (7-3) pitched the ninth for the victory, and Brandyn Garcia retired the side in order in the 10th for his fifth save.

Arizona moved back to a half-game lead over the Padres for the third NL wild-card spot. The Astros had their three-game winning streak snapped. They remain three games up on the Rangers in the AL West.

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