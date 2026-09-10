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Rafael Márquez goes from El Tri captain to Mexico coach and eyes 2030 World Cup

A former star was named head coach of the national soccer team; the appointment aims to secure qualification for 2030

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Rafael Márquez goes from El Tri captain to Mexico coach and eyes 2030 World Cup
Rafael Márquez goes from El Tri captain to Mexico coach and eyes 2030 World CupChris Carlson - AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Barcelona star Rafael Márquez was introduced on Thursday as the new head coach of the Mexican national team, aiming to qualify the squad for the 2030 World Cup .

The 47-year-old Márquez had served under predecessor Javier Aguirre as assistant coach from August 2024 until Mexico’s loss to England in the round of 16 of this summer's World Cup.

Mexico faces Colombia on Sept. 26 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in the first of four friendlies in the United States. The other three opponents are: Peru (Sept. 29 in Harrison, N.J.), the U.S. (Oct. 3 in Glendale, Arizona), and Chile (Oct. 6 in Los Angeles).

A former center back, Márquez steps into the role with one of the most decorated resumes in Mexican soccer history. He was a longtime El Tri captain and played in five World Cups.

Joining Márquez’s staff is 39-year-old Andrés Guardado, a former international teammate across four World Cups (2006–2018) who had been coaching with Real Betis’ youth setup since retiring in 2023.

Márquez also appointed assistant coaches Juan Manuel Lillo and Vidal Paloma, goalkeeper coach Xabier Mancisidor, and physical trainer Pol Lorente. Aside from Guardado (“El Principito”), the rest of the coaching staff is Spanish.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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