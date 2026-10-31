Raiders activate Jack Bech off injured reserve ahead of game at the Jets

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders activated wide receiver Jack Bech off injured reserve Saturday, paving the way for him to play when Las Vegas visits the New York Jets on Sunday.

He and Dont'e Thornton should be in the lineup to provide a potential boost to a Raiders receiving group that has struggled outside of Tre Tucker.

Bech broke his left forearm Sept. 27 at New Orleans in his return to his home state. His brother, Tiger, was killed in a New Year's Day attack in 2025 in the French Quarter, and Bech had hoped to pay tribute with a strong performance in that game.

He has played in three games this season, catching five passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Bech was drafted in the second round in 2025, the same year Thornton was taken in the fourth round.

Both players were hoping to take a big step up in their second seasons after combining for 30 receptions for 359 yards and no TDs. Bech had shown some promise of becoming a reliable receiver, but Thornton hurt his hamstring in training camp and was placed on injured reserve.

Tucker has been the go-to wideout, catching 29 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns. The Raiders, otherwise, have leaned heavily on tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer and running back Ashton Jeanty for their passing game — their top three receivers.

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