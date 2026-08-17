Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson leaves practice early, escorted into facility

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson left practice early Monday and was escorted by a trainer into the team facility.

The club provided no update on his status.

Powers-Johnson has been in a competition at right guard with Caleb Rogers. Though the players have rotated some on the first team, Powers-Johnson started in Thursday night's 27-14 preseason loss to Arizona and received the vast majority of first-string repetitions in practice Sunday.

When asked Sunday, however, if Powers-Johnson was solidifying the position, coach Klint Kubiak simply said, “No.”

This is a big season for Powers-Johnson, who was drafted in the second round in 2024 out of Oregon. He has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency but has appeared focused this training camp and even removed himself from social media.

“I’m just working,” Powers-Johnson said earlier this month. "I’m trying to get better every day. We are trying to get better every day. It’s not about what I do or what I put out there. It’s about what we do. It’s not one person. It’s a whole team.

Raiders hope to address problems in Houston

The Raiders headed to Houston after practice Monday and will have a joint workout with the Texans on Tuesday.

The teams play a preseason game on Thursday night, but Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said the players will get more out of the shared practice session.

“Preseason, coaches don’t want to show everything, but joint practices, definitely,” Pola-Mao said. "We’ll see some things that we have been working on, so it’ll be good for us.”

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