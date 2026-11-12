Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza’s first start will come against the Seahawks' NFL-best defense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The change came quickly Tuesday , but it was not unexpected when the Las Vegas Raiders shipped quarterback Kirk Cousins to Minnesota and installed rookie Fernando Mendoza as their starter .

As the top draft pick, Mendoza taking over has been anticipated for months by Raiders fans and was a topic of discussion throughout the NFL.

And what a time to make his debut, going against a Seattle Seahawks defense on Sunday that allows a league-low 244.2 yards per game and puts even the league's top quarterbacks in uncomfortable situations.

“Every week in the NFL is tough, and this is the best defense in the NFL,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. “(Mendoza's) got to go do his job and not worry about a whole lot else.”

Kubiak knows all about the Seahawks' defense, going against it in practice last season as Seattle's offensive coordinator .

He spent just the one season with Seattle, but his offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Kenneth Walker III paired with coach Mike Macdonald's Dark Side defense led to the organization's second Super Bowl championship.

That was a team more ready to win than Las Vegas, which is showing signs of progress, having already surpassed its three wins from last season. The Raiders average 26.4 points per game, eighth in the NFL, after reaching that number just once in 2025.

“They’re building it around the people that they have and they’re doing it at a high level,” Macdonald said. “I respect how they operate, obviously, and they have great people and good players. They’re moving the ball and putting up a lot of points.”

Macdonald and his staff don't have much video on Mendoza, who has made just one appearance. Mendoza completed 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards late in a blowout loss to New England.

There is a lot of pressure on Mendoza, who has been in the spotlight since winning the Heisman Trophy last season and leading Indiana to the national championship.

He has acknowledged a big learning curve, and the Raiders brought Mendoza along slowly while Cousins ran the offense. Word from the Raiders' locker room was Mendoza made the most of that time and put together some outstanding practices in recent weeks.

“Sometimes coach Sully (QBs coach Mike Sullivan) will reference back to ‘Spring Fernando,’” Mendoza said. “I don’t want to talk about myself in the third person, but it just shows how much improvement there’s been. I’m a lot more confident as a quarterback, and I feel more developed.”

Need to know

Seattle (5-4) at Las Vegas (4-5).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Seahawks by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Seahawks 3-4-2; Raiders 6-3.

Last week: Seahawks beat the Cardinals 17-3; Raiders lost to the 49ers 38-17.

Last meeting: Raiders won 40-34 in overtime on Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle.

Series record: Raiders lead 29-25.

Matchup to watch

Mendoza vs. Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori. Mendoza will have to be aware of the aggressive Emmanwori, who has blitzed on 54 plays, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. That is the most among defensive backs. Emmanwori blitzed 65 times all of last season, and his 17 quarterback pressures match his total from last year.

Stats and stuff

— The Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 38 consecutive games, including playoffs. Las Vegas a team has eclipsed 100 yards rushing just twice this season and not since Week 3 at New Orleans.

— Seattle's Drew Lock is the only quarterback with 75 or more passes and no interceptions. He also has thrown five touchdown passes in three games and has a 116.0 QB rating. Lock is filling in for starter Sam Darnold, who is out for the second week in a row because of a quadriceps injury.

— The Seahawks' 16-4 road record since 2024 is the league's best.

— This is the Seahawks' first regular-season game in Las Vegas since the Raiders moved there in 2020.

— Mendoza will become the fifth top overall draft pick at quarterback to made his first start in Week 10 or later in the common draft era, according to Next Gen Stats. The other four — Jared Goff in 2016, JaMarcus Russell in 2007, Eli Manning in 2004 and Vinny Testaverde in 1987 — lost their debut starts.

— Kubiak is the seventh to win a Super Bowl as a coordinator and then meet that team the following season as the opponent's head coach. Howard Schnellenberger, in 1972 against Miami, is the only coach to win in such a scenario.

— Brock Bowers is the fastest tight end to reach 2,500 receiving yards, getting there in 36 games. That's one fewer than Kellen Winslow.

— The Raiders are the only team to not give up a sack on a blitz.

— Raiders linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker have combined for 170 tackles, the most of any NFL duo.

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