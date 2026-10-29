Raiders' run game sputters again as Ashton Jeanty struggles behind shaky blocking

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders bucked current common thinking around the NFL and drafted a running back with the sixth overall pick last year, they likely expected much more than they've received from Ashton Jeanty.

The big caveat is Jeanty has played behind a Las Vegas offensive line that has done little to open holes for him or any other backs.

No matter how blame should be assigned, the Raiders need to find a way for Jeanty to begin to live up to the expectations of such a high draft selection and for the running game in general to get going.

“We can all do things better — running backs, fullbacks, offensive line,” coach Klint Kubiak said. "It’s a team thing. We’re definitely focusing on different things with each player, but we can all improve.”

This is a problem even predates Jeanty's time in Las Vegas.

The Raiders owned the league's worst rushing offense in 2024, averaging 79.8 yards per game. The New York Jets — this Sunday's opponent — was next at 91.8.

That number dropped to 77.5 last season in Jeanty's rookie year, with Arizona next worst at 93.1. It has fallen again this season to 74.7, though Green Bay at 59.9 is actually having a worse season.

This season began much more promising with Las Vegas topping 100 yards in two of its first three games, but over the past four weeks its rushing totals were 72, 38, 65 and 48 yards.

Jeanty gained 975 yards last season, despite averaging 3.7 per carry. Now he's at 328 yards on a 3.1 average.

Such lack of production has to be frustrating for a player who two years ago at Boise State rushed for 2,601 yards, just 27 behind Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA record.

“Of course, if you're passionate about the game and love the game, when it's not going your way, you're going to get a little frustrated because you care," Jeanty said. "But now what do you do with that is you've got to figure out what you need to do, how you can get better and just go attack it.”

He will need better blocking from the front. Jeanty averaged 1.6 yards per contact last season, according to Pro Football Reference, which was third lowest among backs with at least 100 carries. That number is 1.5 this season, tied with Arizona's Tyler Allgeier for lowest in the NFL.

Kubiak already has made one change on the line, replacing Jackson Powers-Johnson at right guard with Caleb Rogers. He hasn't ruled out more changes and spoke glowingly of the ability of Trey Zuhn III, taken in the third round of this year's draft, to play all five positions.

“I’ve seen a guy who, since the day he got here, has been a Swiss Army knife," Kubiak said. "He can play so many positions. He’s a very intelligent, hardworking player who’s still ascending and still getting better, and he’ll have his chance.”

Running back Mike Washington Jr., drafted in the fourth round this year, also could receive more chances. He has rushed for 195 yards while averaging 4.9 yards. Washington has rushed 15 times for 70 yards in the past two weeks.

But Jeanty remains the go-to back, someone who can run through tackles and take it to defenders as well as he receives it. At least, that is, in spurts.

The key is being more consistent and showing why the Raiders took Jeanty sixth overall, an unusual choice in recent drafts to select a running back with such a high pick.

“I think the biggest thing is we've all got to be on the same page — meeting, communicating with each other as backs, telling them what we're seeing, them as an O-line telling us what (they) are seeing," Jeanty said.

Bech could play this weekend

Wide receiver Jack Bech (broken left forearm), who had his 21-day evaluation window opened Monday, could play Sunday. He has played in three games this season, catching five passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

“He just has a whole other aura about him when he’s on the field, and his teammates feel it,” Kubiak said. "Coaches feel it. He’s a really solid run blocker. He’s got strong hands. Really happy to have him back out there.”

Patrick Johnson (stinger) did not practice Wednesday, and fellow defensive end Kwity Paye was given a partial rest day.

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