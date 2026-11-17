LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams center Coleman Shelton will be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring strain, dealing another injury blow to Los Angeles' roster at midseason.

Shelton was hurt in the second quarter of the Rams' 34-6 victory over Arizona on Sunday.

Shelton had started 30 straight games, including the playoffs, over the past two seasons since his return to the Rams, who first signed the Pasadena product in 2019. He had played every snap this season before his injury.

Dylan McMahon replaced Shelton against the Cardinals, but played just 12 snaps before he also injured his knee. Bill Murray finished the game at center.

Beaux Limmer has been a center for the Rams in previous seasons, but he is filling in for injured left guard Steve Avila, who is expected to be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Backup tackle David Quessenberry also played against the Cardinals.

Shelton hasn't missed a game because of an injury since 2022. He spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, starting all 17 games before returning to the Rams as a free agent.

Los Angeles (6-4) has won four straight games, but has also lost several key players to injury.

Myles Garrett missed seven games with a knee injury, while starting cornerback Jaylen Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Kobie Turner is expected to return from injured reserve this month, but Poona Ford is out for the season.

The Rams are still expected to be without star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua for the rest of the month. Nacua will miss at least three more games on injured reserve, while Adams isn't quite ready to return from his hamstring injury.

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