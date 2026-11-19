LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and he will serve the ban while already on injured reserve.

The All-Pro receiver won't be paid during his suspension, which was announced Thursday.

But thanks to the timing of his suspension, Nacua won't miss any games that he wouldn't already miss because of his sprained knee ligaments and turf toe. Nacua went on injured reserve last week, and he is eligible to return both from IR and his suspension when the Rams (6-4) host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20.

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