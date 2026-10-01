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Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo is week to week with a lower-body injury, AP source says

A goaltender enters injured reserve with a lower-body injury; the team has recalled a replacement from the minor leagues

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Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo is week to week with a lower-body injury, AP source says
Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo is week to week with a lower-body injury, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is week to week with a lower-body injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team did not announce the injury. It was not clear exactly when Korpisalo got hurt.

The team put the 32-year-old Finn on injured reserve and recalled Dylan Garand from Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Face-of-the-franchise Igor Shesterkin is expected to start a vast majority of the games for the Rangers this season. Shesterkin stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced in the opener Tuesday night at Boston, a 3-0 loss .

With a back to back Thursday night against Tampa Bay and Friday night at Detroit, Garand could be counted on to start the second game at the Red Wings.

Garand was pushed down the depth chart when New York acquired Korpisalo from the Bruins this past summer, but the 24-year-old is still with the organization after clearing waivers earlier in the week.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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