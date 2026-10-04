Rasmussen has no-hit bid through 6 innings in Game 1 of Yankees-Rays AL Division Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen has a no-hit bid through six innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays led the New York Yankees 1-0 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star right-hander dominated a lineup that didn’t include three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, who wasn’t on New York’s roster because of a calf injury.

Rasmussen struck out nine and walked two while recording 18 outs. He has thrown 84 pitches.

Rasmussen was fired up after striking out Cody Bellinger looking to end the top of the sixth. He pointed at catcher Liam Hicks, shouted a few words and smacked his fist into his glove.

Rasmussen's season and career-high is 114 pitches.

Jonathan Aranda homered in the third inning off Gerrit Cole.

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