Ravens and Vikings give each other a valuable test on the first day of joint practice

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings each have designs on returning to the playoffs after underperforming in 2025 and making significant changes.

Both teams have big plans for this week involving each other, too.

The joint practices preferred across the NFL for regular-season readiness over putting important players at injury risk in exhibition games could hardly be more ideal for these teams and their particular makeups.

The Ravens under new coach Jesse Minter are focused on reviving a defense that stumbled in predecessor John Harbaugh's 18th year before his firing. The Vikings are breaking in yet another new quarterback in Kyler Murray , who will be their fourth season-opening starter in four years.

The NFL's only two teams with purple as a primary uniform color held their first of two dual sessions on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at Minnesota's spacious practice facility.

“This is a huge part of where our league’s going moving forward to prepare players for the season and we need to be able to use these days and practice the right way,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

As is often the case with these workouts, the defenses on both sides had the upper hand. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was true to his play-calling reputation by sending a variety of blitzes at the Ravens' offense in full-team drills. Lamar Jackson had little time to throw to intermediate or deep routes with the pressure Flores had his players generating.

“It’s a great test. It’s a unique scheme,” said Minter, who was previously the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. “He does a great job. I have tons of respect for him.”

New Ravens center Danny Pinter goes down with an injury

The Ravens were handed the biggest setback when new center Danny Pinter went down with an injury during a full-team drill. The sixth-year veteran, who signed as a free agent after playing his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, slammed his hand down and shouted in frustration as he was carted off the field.

Pinter, who was in line for his first starting role in the NFL in the bid to replace three-time Pro Bowl pick Tyler Linderbaum , left the facility with a large brace on his right leg. If Pinter winds up missing time, two other newcomers will likely be in competition for the spot.

Ethan Pocic, who started 57 games over the last four years for the Cleveland Browns and has entered his 10th season in the league, is still ramping up from a torn left Achilles tendon he suffered last December. Jovaughn Gwyn, who spent the last three years with the Atlanta Falcons, played there for new Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. Gwyn got good reviews from the coaching staff in his preseason debut last week.

“That’s why you sign guys like that — one, to put them in the competition, and two, to make sure you have enough,” Minter said. “I certainly feel good about the way Jo played in the game and then about Ethan and the way that he’s played throughout his whole career.”

Special teams drills get feisty, but the practice was generally fight-free

Minter and O'Connell warned their players not to engage in or initiate any unsportsmanlike conduct, which typically pops up in at least a couple of joint practices across the league each summer. The Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints had multiple fights break out this week.

“There’s just no place for it,” O'Connell said.

For the most part, the players heeded the message. One-on-one kick coverage drills, mostly comprised of young players trying to impress enough to make the team, were particularly intense. Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin, who also had several pass breakups on defense during those drills, threw a punch at Vikings cornerback Da'Veawn Armstead at the end of their feisty matchup. But after several teammates joined the mild shoving match, order was restored.

“Everybody’s a grown man out here,” Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. “If you feel somebody tried you a certain way and you feel like you need to do something about it, do something about it, but it’s not like that’s the goal.”

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