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Ravens sign K Jake Moody to the practice squad as Tyler Loop continues to struggle

Ravens add a kicker to practice squad; move provides option amid current kicker's struggles

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Ravens sign K Jake Moody to the practice squad as Tyler Loop continues to struggle
Ravens sign K Jake Moody to the practice squad as Tyler Loop continues to struggle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad, giving the team another option if second-year man Tyler Loop continues to struggle.

Loop went just 1 for 4 from 50 yards and beyond last season. He missed only one field goal inside 50, but it was a 44-yarder on the final play of the final game. When that kick went wide right at Pittsburgh, it cost Baltimore a playoff spot.

Loop went 4 for 7 in preseason games this year, missing from 49, 51 and 58 yards.

Moody played college football at Michigan, overlapping for a year with Ravens coach Jesse Minter when Minter was a defensive coordinator there.

Moody played his first two NFL seasons with San Francisco, then kicked for the 49ers, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders last season. The Commanders cut him during training camp this year.

He is 64 of 82 on field goals in his career, 8 of 14 from 50 yards and beyond.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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