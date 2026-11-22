MADRID (AP) — Fans of one of Madrid’s most storied clubs want better for their team. And it’s not about seeing it win more games or sign better players.

Rayo Vallecano , the century-old club from a working-class neighborhood in the Spanish capital and long overshadowed by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, is caught in a bitter dispute between its leadership and supporters.

Fans want better treatment from the club’s management and assurances that the team known for the red diagonal stripe on its shirt will keep playing at Vallecas Stadium, in the neighborhood where the club was founded in 1924. The stadium became the focal point of the dispute after authorities temporarily barred the team from playing at the venue for health and safety reasons.

Rayo lacks the major trophies, superstars and huge budgets of city rivals Real and Atletico. But for its fans, the club’s bond with its neighborhood often matters more than its trophy collection.

“Rayo is a family. You go to watch your family play. If they win? Great. If they lose? There’s another game next week,” said José Manuel Fernández, a 68-year-old longtime season-ticket holder who said he was born in Vallecas and played for the club’s youth teams.

“There’s an emotional bond,” he said. “It’s like the song we sing: ‘I don’t care if you never win anything, but the stripe is sacred.’ That says it all. Rayo is the Vallecas family.”

Protests against owner

Fans have repeatedly protested against owner Raúl Martín Presa, accusing him of neglect over the years. The club’s VIP box appeared vandalized overnight before Rayo’s friendly against Cagliari on Oct. 3. Seats were broken and anti-Presa inscriptions appeared. During the match, fans gathered around the box and chanted against the president.

In a Spanish league game against Athletic Bilbao on Oct. 10, supporters threw paper airplanes and other objects onto the field, forcing play to be suspended . In a match against Celta Vigo on Oct. 31, the ultras group Bukaneros staged a silent protest and displayed banners demanding change. At one point, virtually the entire stadium chanted, “Presa, get out now.”

Their grievances against Presa, a businessman who took over as the club president in 2011, range from poorly maintained facilities and long queues to buy tickets to rising season-ticket costs and what they see as disregard for the club’s traditions.

Rayo is believed to be the only club across Europe’s five major leagues without online match-ticket sales. Supporters also accuse Presa of neglecting the women’s team and youth academy. Some fans also objected to a lightning-bolt design replacing the traditional diagonal stripe on the jerseys, something the club has promised to restore next season.

Presa defends himself

Rayo did not respond to emailed requests from The Associated Press for comment and an interview with Presa.

Presa has described himself as a childhood Rayo supporter and a season-ticket holder. In a June podcast with veteran sports journalist José Ramón de la Morena, he said buying the struggling club combined his enthusiasm for soccer with his experience turning around troubled businesses.

Presa credits his management with restoring the club’s finances and delivering good results on the field. In a September interview with radio station COPE, he defended season-ticket prices and described the jersey design as a branding decision. At a May news conference, he said withholding online ticket sales protected local supporters by preventing visiting fans from buying seats in home sections.

Presa has disputed allegations that the club neglected the stadium and that it was poorly maintained and unsafe. In an August interview with sports daily Marca, Presa apologized for what he called a human error that led Rayo to miss a deadline to respond to a request from Madrid’s regional government. The club called the suspension “absolutely unjustified.”

Signs of progress

After the silent protest in the game against Celta, the Bukaneros — whose activism has extended beyond soccer over the years — resumed their usual chanting during the team's 1-0 loss to Valencia on Saturday.

“Tomorrow we’ll feel Vallecas come alive again as only our fans can make it,” Rayo captain Óscar Valentín said on X Friday. “Something that should never have been lost and that hopefully will NEVER be broken again.”

Rayo's supporters’ groups said Thursday that talks with club management were progressing, with season-ticket refunds for matches moved away from Vallecas due in December and an agreement on support for community activities. Discussions continued on season-ticket prices, away-ticket arrangements, online sales and the stadium’s future, with another meeting scheduled for December.

“We must remember that this conflict has been simmering for more than 15 years,” the supporters' groups said in a statement. “We therefore welcome the club’s management being willing, after more than a decade, to sit down again with its supporters and work together for the good of Rayo Vallecano and Vallecas, while keeping in mind all the problems that brought us here.”

Rayo said Friday that it was working on the commitments made during the meeting with supporters.

Fight for the stadium

On game days, the 14,708-capacity Vallecas Stadium that opened in 1976 in the heart of a working-class neighborhood is filled with fans — including many families with young children — dressed in white and red. Fans crowd the surrounding bars and spill onto the sidewalks. Inside, though, supporters grew used to finding a rundown venue with dirty facilities, outdated restrooms and old seats.

The regional government temporarily suspended Rayo's permit to use Vallecas in July, citing safety, sanitation and maintenance deficiencies.

The team played three home matches at Butarque Stadium in nearby Leganes before the suspension was lifted in September following repairs and a new inspection. The dispute over the operating concession continues, though.

Possible solutions

Madrid’s regional government, which owns Vallecas Stadium, is seeking to terminate Rayo’s permit but says the team can remain under a new operator. The club, however, maintains that it will not play in a stadium it does not control. Presa has advocated building a larger stadium owned by the club for about 30,000 people.

There are discussions about a possible takeover of the stadium’s management by Madrid's regional soccer federation, which would oversee maintenance and renovations while allowing Rayo to continue playing there.

“With someone who has no empathy for the fans, I think reaching agreements that benefit everyone is going to be difficult,” Rayo supporter Álvaro Alonso said before the Celta game, referring to Presa. “We’ll see how this develops, but it certainly doesn’t look easy. The problem is that he has the money, he has the capital, he owns the club, but he clearly doesn’t have the backing of its supporters.”

On-field history

The turmoil off the field comes after one of the most successful seasons in Rayo’s history. The team reached its first European final last season, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the third-tier Conference League.

It was only Rayo’s second European campaign after a quarterfinal appearance in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup. An eighth-place league finish in 2024-25 — matching its best-ever finish — secured its return to European competition after a 25-year absence.

“We need to change this dynamic we’re caught up in, of refusing to negotiate, of believing he has the final say because he’s the president, and refusing to talk to the fans,” Alonso said. “Rayo is its fans, and the fans are Rayo. So, obviously, if you lose the supporters’ backing, the situation is going to reach a point of no return.”

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