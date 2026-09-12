Rays become first team to clinch playoff spot this season on Caminero's walk-off homer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero sent the Tampa Bay Rays to the playoffs.

The Rays became the first major league team to secure a postseason spot, beating the Houston Astros 3-1 Friday night on Caminero's game-ending, two-run homer — his 40th of the season.

Tampa Bay (88-59) has held the American League's best record for 115 days this season. The Rays began Friday with a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. The next goals for Tampa Bay are securing the division title and then locking up the AL's best record and a first-round playoff bye.

It's the first playoff berth in three seasons for the Rays, who lost both games to Texas in a wild-card series in 2023.

The Rays locked up a postseason spot earlier than any team since the Atlanta Braves did it on Sept. 10, 2023, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

However, among the clubs that were first to secure playoff berths over the previous 10 seasons, only the Chicago Cubs (2016), Boston Red Sox (2018), Los Angeles Dodgers (2020) and New York Yankees (2024) have reached the World Series.

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