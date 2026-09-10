Rays enjoy confidence-building, back-to-back wins over Braves as bats gain momentum for playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Griffin Jax says the Tampa Bay Rays' confidence is soaring after two convincing wins at the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of first-place teams.

Seeing the Rays score at least six runs in five consecutive games boosted the team's confidence even more.

The Rays outhit the Braves 10-3 in Wednesday night's 7-2 win . Tampa Bay has outscored Atlanta 14-3 in the first two games of the three-game series.

Jax, who allowed only two hits and one run in five innings, said the AL East-leading Rays are showing a glimpse of what they can do in the postseason.

“When we can come into a really tough environment in the NL East like the Braves and take the first two games, I think it just instills a ton of more confidence in this group,” Jax said. “We’re still a relatively young group, not a ton of experience as a whole, but just for these guys to come in here and experience this atmosphere, it’s very playoff-like.”

The Rays hit four homers in the opening game of the series and Victor Mesa Jr. had two hits, including a home run, on Wednesday night.

“We all believe in each other, and we are a very special group in the way that it doesn’t matter how you’re doing, we always believe in that,” Mesa said.

Jorge Mateo, the No. 9 hitter, had a two-run single as the Rays took a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

“Pumped for him,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He came up and probably had the biggest hit of the game with two outs, picked up two runs to make it a three-run difference right there.”

Cash said he hopes his hitters are peaking as the Rays are close to clinching a playoff berth.

“It feels that way for sure,” Cash said. “I mean, you want guys to be feeling good heading into that last big homestand that we’ve got coming and hopefully more to come after that. So us putting up runs and scoring, we’re doing it different ways. Some homers, some timely hitting with two outs, getting some bunts down and stealing bases.”

Mesa’s homer was the Rays’ only extra-base hit, but Tampa Bay had three steals and six players drove in runs. Cash said the Rays rely on their entire roster to generate offense.

“Some teams are built a little differently where they just roll out eight, nine guys. I think our group really understands and knows that the best version of us is to utilize our entire lineup on a given night,” Cash said. “Regardless if you’re in there to start or you’re coming in late, help us.”

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