San Francisco wide receiver Mike Evans practiced for a second straight day Friday and could be set to make his return for the 49ers when they play the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Evans was officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's game in Mexico City after missing the past three games with Achilles tendinitis.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters before practice on Friday in Colorado that Evans came out of Thursday's session “a little sore” but is moving in the right direction. Shanahan said a final decision on Evans' status would be made on Saturday before the team left for Mexico.

Evans left a Week 6 game against Washington early with the injury and hadn't practiced at all since then until this week. T he 33-year-old Evans has been a key part of the 49ers’ offense in his first season in San Francisco. He has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

“I think a big one," Shanahan said of the boost that Evans' return would have on the offense when the 49ers (8-1) take on one of the top defenses in the league in their game against the Vikings (7-2).

"Having Mike out there, everyone knows how good Mike is. I think the guys have done a good job holding it down with him not out there, but Mike’s our guy and a very unique player and been doing it at a high level for a very long time. Played really unbelievable for the games he played in this year and it’d be great to get him back.”

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was also listed as questionable after missing practice Wednesday and being limited the next two days by a neck injury.

Several other players were also listed as questionable, including running back Jordan James (calf), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), defensive lineman defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (ankle), linebacker Luke Gifford (chest) and backup quarterback Mac Jones (illness).

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (adductor) and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee) were also listed as questionable and would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play. The 49ers will either have to activate Hobbs before his 21-day practice window ends Wednesday or shut him down for the season. San Francisco has until Dec. 2 to make a decision on West.

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