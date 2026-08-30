Red Sox activate Roman Anthony and Trevor Story for series finale vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated Roman Anthony and Trevor Story on Sunday, giving the team a boost in the middle of the playoff race.

Anthony was sidelined for 100 games by a sprained right wrist. Story missed 92 games because of a sports hernia.

“It’s not like heroes are coming back,” Story said. “These guys have put in the work and done the things on the field to get us where we’re at and we’re just coming in to help that."

Anthony, 22, was in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter for the finale of a four-game series at the New York Yankees. Story, 33, started at shortstop and hit eighth in the order.

“It’s exciting,” Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said. “Obviously they’ve been down a while and have been rehabbing a while. Two guys who mean a lot to us. ... We’re real excited to have them back.”

Anthony got hurt in his first at-bat against Detroit on May 4 . Anthony did not expect to miss much time when he first went on the IL, but he was shut down a few weeks later after experiencing soreness. He did not begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment until Aug. 18.

“It just starts with seeing the guys,” Anthony said. “As I got on the bus today seeing the familiar faces that I haven’t seen in a while and just being around these guys. So awesome to see everyone and trying to give everyone a hug.”

In eight rehab games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Anthony went 7 for 25 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Anthony made his big league debut on June 9, 2025. He batted .292 with eight homers and 32 RBIs before he was sidelined by an oblique injury for the rest of the season. He signed a $130 million, eight-year contract with the Red Sox in August 2025.

The Red Sox entered play on Sunday three games behind the Yankees for the top AL wild card.

“It’s very unfortunate and obviously you never want to go through that, but I think just to be here now and playing baseball this year and being healthy is all that matters now,” Anthony said.

Story was batting .206 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games before going on the IL on May 16. He went 6 for 35 in 10 rehab games for Worcester.

He led the Red Sox with 25 homers last season and tied a career high by appearing in 157 games after playing 163 games over the first three seasons of a six-year, $140 million contract .

To make room for Anthony and Story, Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler were optioned to Worcester following the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

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