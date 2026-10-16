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Red Wings sends Flyers to franchise record-extending 9th straight loss to start season

Detroit defeated Philadelphia in a close hockey game; the loss marks a franchise record ninth straight defeat

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Red Wings sends Flyers to franchise record-extending 9th straight loss to start season
Red Wings sends Flyers to franchise record-extending 9th straight loss to start season

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp broke a tie with 4:38 left and the Detroit Red Wings sent the Philadelphia Flyers to their franchise record-extending ninth straight loss to start the season, winning 2-1 on Thursday night.

The Flyers dropped to 0-6-3.

After Copp put Detroit ahead with a point-blank shot, the Flyers had one more chance but Oliver Bonk shot wide from 10 feet with eight seconds left.

The Flyers scored first when Matvei Michkov's baseball swing put a bouncing puck past Daniil Tarasov with 2:28 left in the first period.

Dylan Larkin set up the tying goal, passing across the slot on a 2-on-1 to set up Anton Johansson’s first NHL goal at 4:31 of the second period.

Johannson is the third Scandanavian rookie to score his first career goal this season for Detroit, joining fellow Swede William Wallinder and Norwegian Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

Tarasov stopped 17 shots. Joseph Woll made 24 saves for Philadelphia.

Up next

Flyers: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

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