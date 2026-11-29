Pitchers Enyel De Los Santos and Jimmy Herget have agreed to one-year contracts with the Cincinnati Reds, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.

They spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreements had not been announced and were pending successful physicals.

De Los Santos has a one-year deal worth $2.6 million that includes a $3.6 million mutual option for 2028. Herget's agreement is for $1.5 million.

Both are expected to compete for spots in a bullpen that struggled last season. Reds' relievers had a 4.68 ERA, sixth-highest in the majors.

De Los Santos will turn 31 on Dec. 15 and reunite with manager Terry Francona. The right-hander was with Francona in Cleveland in 2022 and '23, when he went 10-2 and had a 3.18 ERA in 119 innings over 120 appearances.

This will be the ninth big league organization for De Los Santos, who made his debut in 2018. He was 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 66 appearances with Houston last season.

Herget was designated for assignment by Colorado on Nov. 20 and returns to the organization that selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 amateur draft. The right-hander made his big league debut with Cincinnati in 2019.

The 33-year old was 0-6 with a 5.70 ERA in 51 appearances this year, including three starts. He was third in the big leagues with 83 1/3 relief innings with the Rockies in 2025 and had a 2.48 ERA.

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