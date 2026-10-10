Reese, Howard help the Dream sweep Liberty and advance to WNBA Finals for first time since 2013

NEW YORK (AP) — Angel Reese scored 22 points, Rhyne Howard added 21 and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 85-83 on Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013.

The fourth-seeded Dream completed the three-game sweep of the Liberty and haven't lost in the postseason this season. They will face the winner of the Las Vegas-Golden State series when the WNBA Finals begin on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Dream hadn't reached the semifinals since 2018 before this season. Now, they'll try to win the franchise's first championship with four more victories.

Atlanta led 83-81 with 17.7 seconds left after turning the ball over, giving New York one last chance. But, Breanna Stewart missed a contested layup with nine seconds left. DeWanna Bonner hit two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to seal the win.

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