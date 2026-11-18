MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal needed more than a month to make his way back from a calf injury to rejoin the Carolina Hurricanes.

When he did, he was joining a team that had seemingly barely missed its captain and the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the MVP of last year's Stanley Cup title run .

“It's obviously, for yourself personally, being able to just kind of fit into the machine that's rolling right now,” Staal said after a recent practice.

The Hurricanes are a quarter of the way through the schedule and have spent significant stretches without key players due to injuries or a contract issue to start the season. Yet they're sitting atop the league in points percentage, and they've won 16 of 19 since losing their first two games.

Staal's return last week during the team's trip to Finland means the Hurricanes finally have all their skaters together again for the first time this year, in time for Thursday's visit from Montreal in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final.

“We've kind of getting used to it, we've had a lot of injuries over the years,” coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “Every team has them. You have to have that mentality that it doesn't matter. The next guy's got to step up. Or, really for us, it's everyone. It's cumulative. Everyone's got to do, not necessarily more, but just make sure we're picking up the slack, and that's pretty much what we've done.”

It started with top-line forward Seth Jarvis missing roughly the first month while he continued his recovery from June shoulder surgery to remedy issues that had lingered dating to late 2023. While the team waited to add him, Staal went down with a partially torn calf muscle to pull a defensive-minded, faceoff-winning fixture from the forward group.

Then Carolina lost forward Taylor Hall — a former Hart Trophy winner as league MVP who had seven goals and 19 points in last season's playoffs — who missed three weeks with an upper-body injury. And then there was the status of defenseman Alexander Nikishin, a top prospect who spent his first full NHL season with the team last year but was sitting out as a restricted free agent.

Hall made it back Nov. 5, while Nikishin — who worked out a one-year deal with th the team — made his season debut two days later. Staal returned in Saturday's 5-1 win against Seattle in the second game of the doubleheader against the Kraken in Finland.

Yet the Hurricanes lead the Eastern Conference with 34 points, while their point percentage (.810) is ahead of the Edmonton Oilers (.804) for the league lead as the only teams claiming at least 80% of available standings points as of Tuesday's games.

Carolina leads the league in offense (4.14 goals per game), some of that coming from the usual names like Sebastian Aho (12 goals), Andrei Svechnikov (11) and Logan Stankoven (11). Yet there's also Mark Jankowski stepping up; the fourth-line center from last year's playoff run already has 10 goals in 17 games while scoring on 27.8% of his shots on goal.

That makes the Hurricanes and the Oilers the only teams with four players with at least 10 goals as of Tuesday, the latest indication of Carolina's depth as a multiyear strength.

The Hurricanes also rank second in the league in defense (2.19), fifth on the penalty kill (85.9%) and eighth on the power play (25.4%).

“We have a lot of the same guys here, everyone kind of knows how to play with each other,” Jankowski said. “A lot of the guys play the same way. When someone goes down and they come back in, you kind of feel like you haven't even missed a step.”

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