Reiten and Shaw goals lead Gotham over Racing Louisville 2-1

Guro Reiten scored her first NWSL goal and Jaedyn Shaw added a goal and assist for Gotham FC in a 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville on Friday night.

In other action across the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current and the Orlando Pride played to a 2-2 draw; and Angel City tied the visiting Denver Summit 3-3.

Reiten opened the scoring with a left-footed shot in the eighth minute after a short corner kick from Shaw. She is the first Norwegian player to score in NWSL history.

Louisville responded in the 17th minute. Kayla Fischer headed home the rebound after Courtney Petersen's corner struck the post to tie it at 1-1.

Sam Kerr laid it off to Shaw who slotted it home for the 2-1 lead less than a minute into the second.

Gotham (14-4-6) snapped a three-game winless streak. Louisville (7-15-2) has now dropped four consecutive matches.

Banda leads Pride with brace

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda opened the match with two goals, but Kansas City Current stormed back at home with goals from Temwa Chawinga and Elizabeth Ball to salvage a draw.

Orlando midfielder Ally Lemos found Banda, who chipped it over goalkeeper Lorena to make it 1-0 in the 43rd minute. Banda spun off Ball and placed it home to double the lead for the Pride (9-12-3) seven minutes later.

Kansas City (11-8-5) pulled within a goal in the 53rd minute when Michelle Cooper played the ball to Chawinga for the goal. Ball put away a rebound in the 56th minute to tie it at 2-2.

Interim head coach Yolanda Thomas remains unbeaten since taking over for Orlando (1-0-1).

Angel City FC and Denver Summit exchange leads in thriller

Angel City FC (9-8-6) and Denver Summit (8-8-7) each had three different goal scorers in a draw in Los Angeles.

Angel City defender Sarah Gorden intercepted the ball and immediately played it to Maiara Niehues who brought the ball down and volleyed it home for the 1-0 lead. With the goal, the midfielder matched the club record with eight goals.

Denver forward Yuzuki Yamamoto scored for the third straight game in the 49th minute with a shot from inside the box, tying it 1-1. One minute later, Lindsey Heaps scored her first goal for the Summit on a rebound to take the lead 2-1.

Janine Sonis added a long-range goal for the Summit in the 61st minute.

Sveindís Jónsdóttir on a breakaway laid it off to Prisca Chilufya for the tap in, trimming the lead to a goal in the 63rd minute. Initially it was ruled offside but video review overturned the call.

Denver defender Ayo Oke’s high boot in the box caught Angel City midfielder Ally Sentnor in the face. The ensuing penalty kick was converted by Sentnor to tie in the 74th minute.

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