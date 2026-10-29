Reliever Ryan Helsley intends to pick up his $14 million option with Baltimore, AP source says

Reliever Ryan Helsley intends to pick up his $14 million option with the Baltimore Orioles for 2027, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move hasn't been announced. Helsley signed a deal with Baltimore last offseason that was worth $14 million in 2026 and included the player option. The right-hander was limited to 17 appearances this year because of elbow problems. He went 0-4 with a 4.11 ERA and eight saves for the Orioles.

Helsley earned a career-high 49 saves in 2024 with St. Louis. He was traded to the New York Mets in the middle of the 2025 season, then the Orioles signed him as their closer with Félix Bautista sidelined by shoulder issues. Bautista finally returned in September. Now it's possible Baltimore could have both in 2027, but their health remains a potential concern.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

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