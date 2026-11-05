Republican Brent Taylor wins election to U.S. House in Tennessee's 9th Congressional District

Republican Brent Taylor won election Thursday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Tennessee's 9th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Justin Pearson. Taylor is a state senator who benefited from a vastly reconfigured congressional district that carved up a majority-Black district in Memphis. He acknowledged an “indiscretion” in the final days of the campaign following a report that he sent unsolicited nude photos of himself as recently as 2021. Pearson is one of three members of the Tennessee House who received national attention in 2023 after being the target of a rare expulsion vote following a gun control protest inside the Legislature. The Associated Press declared Taylor the winner at 2:40 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services