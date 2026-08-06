Republican Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio says Rep. Max Miller should leave House and fall campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted called on Rep. Max Miller of Ohio Thursday to resign his House seat and abandon his fall reelection bid.

In a post on X, Husted said he knows both Miller, his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, and their daughter, and “I do not see how a campaign for Congress benefits any of them.”

“I believe Max would be making the right decision to step aside as a candidate and resign from Congress to focus on what is in the best interest of his daughter,” he wrote. “Years from now, I believe he will look back and know it was the right choice for her.”

A message seeking comment was left with Miller's spokesperson. He has vehemently denied all allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his former spouse.

Husted’s comments add to the increasing pressure on Miller from both Democrats and fellow Republicans. Sen. Bernie Moreno, the state's senior senator, said Sunday that Miller is unfit to serve — though he never specifically urged Miller to resign or end his November campaign.

Under Ohio law, Miller would need to withdraw by sometime Saturday in order to leave enough time for the replacement process to play out before the 4 p.m. Monday deadline.