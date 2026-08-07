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Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she will oppose Todd Blanche's nomination as attorney general

Senator announces opposition to attorney general nominee; Jan. 6 fund concerns tighten confirmation vote

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Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she will oppose Todd Blanche's nomination as attorney general
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she will oppose Todd Blanche's nomination as attorney generalMark Schiefelbein - AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she will oppose Todd Blanche’s nomination as attorney general.

The Alaska senator said in a statement that she is concerned President Donald Trump’s administration could proceed with its proposed fund to compensate Jan. 6 rioters even though Blanche has pledged to shelve the idea. Murkowski said Friday the Senate has leverage over the fund that Trump wants only because

Blanche’s nomination is pending. Murkowski says that leverage would be gone if Blanche is confirmed.

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority but Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is not attending Senate sessions, giving the GOP little room to lose senators and still confirm the president’s pick.

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