TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Alex Golesh had his players thinking about Alabama in March. He set aside part of spring practice for the rivalry known as the Iron Bowl, and the Tigers played “Dixieland Delight" — the song that will blare through Bryant-Denny Stadium to start the fourth quarter Saturday night.

That's how much this Southeastern Conference series means to the program that has been on the losing end the last six years.

Auburn (7-4, 4-4 SEC) will try to end the skid and ruin sixth-ranked Alabama's chances of making the league title game and potentially earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

“The reason why you come to Auburn, the reason why I came to Auburn: to be a part of what’s coming here this week,” Golesh said.

The Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP ) have won four in a row. The Tigers, meanwhile, have won three straight.

“It’s arguably the greatest rivalry in college football,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “And that’s the way we look at it, and that’s our mindset. It’s an extremely important game to our fanbase. And obviously, for us."

Alabama needs help to get to Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia has clinched a spot in the final SEC championship game. Alabama would secure a rematch with the Bulldogs if it beats Auburn and gets help from Texas A&M (against Texas) and Vanderbilt (against Tennessee).

If Alabama, Texas and Tennessee win, the Crimson Tide would need Mississippi State to beat Mississippi and LSU to beat Arkansas to get to Atlanta. Those results would give Alabama the edge in a three-way tiebreaker based on the conference winning percentage of each team’s SEC opponents.

Russell back against Auburn’s pass rush

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, who missed last week's game against lower-division Chattanooga because of a sprained left ankle, will return against Auburn.

“We’re excited about his health and the direction it’s going,” DeBoer said. “I’d expect him to be full go here all week.”

Russell has thrown for 2,480 yards this season, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has five rushing scores.

“I think that young man is like special-special,” Golesh said. “And, obviously, he was highly recruited, and you could see why he was highly recruited. Whatever stars he had, he deserved every one of them.”

Auburn has 16 sacks during its winning streak, including seven at Mississippi State. Russell was sacked three times at Vanderbilt and lost a fumble.

Brown’s first Iron Bowl, third game against Alabama

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown ran for 92 yards against Alabama while playing for South Florida in 2023 and had 108 yards at Bryant-Denny Stadium a year later. The Bulls trailed 14-13 entering the fourth quarter of that second game before Alabama pulled away to win 42-16.

Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown in Auburn’s win at Georgia last month.

“(Brown) is a very dangerous player,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “I think he’s got double the carries of anybody else on their roster, knows their system inside and out.”

Auburn’s long wait in Tuscaloosa

Auburn has lost seven in a row at Bryant-Denny Stadium, dropping every visit since Cam Newton rallied the Tigers from a 24-0 deficit to win 28-27 in 2010.

But the last three Iron Bowls were decided by one score. Nonetheless, Alabama is a 14 1/2-point favorite.

“Man, I can’t wait,” Auburn receiver Keshaun Singleton said. “When I got here in January, that is all we talked about.”

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