Revitalized Cole Palmer scores again for Chelsea in second straight win in Premier League

Cole Palmer showed more signs of a return to his top form by completing the scoring for Chelsea in its wild 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The playmaker was a revelation in the 2023-24 season — his first at Chelsea — when scoring 22 league goals but he has struggled with injuries and a loss of form since, culminating in Palmer missing out on a place in England’s World Cup squad this summer.

In front of England coach Thomas Tuchel, Palmer ran 30 meters before curling home a shot from the edge of the area for Chelsea’s fourth goal at Stamford Bridge to end Brighton’s realistic hopes of a comeback in an end-to-end thriller.

Romeo Lavia and Pedro Neto put Chelsea 2-0 ahead by the 14th minute before Joao Pedro added a third in the 32nd for Xabi Alonso’s team.

Malick Yalcouyé pulled a goal back for Brighton just before halftime, and the visitors further reduced the deficit when Pedro deflected a cross from Pascal Gross into his own net in the 63rd.

Palmer’s goal clinched a second straight victory for Chelsea, which opened its league campaign by beating Fulham 3-2 on Monday. Palmer scored in that game, too.

Brighton netted its third, through Gross, with the last kick of the game.

A negative for Chelsea was an injury to key midfielder Moises Caicedo, who lasted just 14 minutes after his return to the team as a second-half substitute.

Emi Martinez played as goalkeeper for Chelsea hours after completing his move from Aston Villa.

In other matches, Sunderland beat Fulham 1-0 thanks to substitute Wilson Isidor's goal for a first win of the season and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored Leeds' equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Manchester United hosts Ipswich later, looking to rebound from an opening-round loss to another promoted team in Hull.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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