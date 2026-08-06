Rhyne Howard scores 23, Allisha Gray adds 20 and the Dream beat the Mercury

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 23 points and eight assists, Allisha Gray added 20 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-82 on Wednesday night.

Howard made five of Atlanta’s 14 3-pointers, while Phoenix was just 7 for 24 (29%).

Angel Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the season for Atlanta (19-11), which has won six of its last seven games. Jordin Canada set Atlanta’s single-season record for assists with 227, passing Layshia Clarendon’s mark in 2017.

Kelsey Plum scored 19 points in her first start for Phoenix (12-20), which never led. Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points, and DeWanna Bonner had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

LIBERTY 92, STORM 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jonquel Jones added 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and New York beat Seattle to complete a two-game sweep.

The teams also played Monday and New York came away with a 95-83 victory. Seattle (6-27) has dropped 10 straight.

New York (19-13) has won six of its last seven games.

With the game tied at 50, Sabrina Ionescu got New York going. She scored eight points during a 12-2 run, starting it with a three-point play and a 3-pointer. Ionescu had a quiet first half, scoring just two points. Seattle hung around and only trailed 69-65 after three.

Jones scored the first six points of the fourth quarter with a three-point play and a 3-pointer to restore the double-digit advantage. Seattle got within six a few times in the final few minutes, but New York had answers each time to hold on for the victory.

Dominique Malonga led the Storm with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Awa Fam and Jade Melbourne each added 13 points.

MYSTICS 96, WINGS 92

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 27 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cotie McMahon scored 10 of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and Washington overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Dallas for their fifth straight victory.

Washington trailed 76-56 with three minutes left in the third quarter. But the Mystics went on a 12-0 run in the fourth to tie it at 86-all with 3:38 remaining.

McMahon completed a three-point play with three minutes left to give Washington its first lead of the game at 89-88. Then, Sonia Citron made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to make it 93-88 with 1:12 left.

Washington had a foul overturned with 33.2 seconds left and McMahon scored at the other end for a 95-90 advantage.

Citron and Georgia Amoore each scored 12 points for Washington (17-12). Kiki Iriafen added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere had 10.

Jessica Shepard had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season, and Alanna Smith added 21 points and 11 boards for Dallas (19-12). Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and Arike Ogunbowale had 15.