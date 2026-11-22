YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emanuel Richards scored 18 points and Jabri Fitzpatrick made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining as Eastern Michigan defeated Denver 70-68 on Saturday.

Richards shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Eagles (3-1). Mohammad Habhab added 17 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Fitzpatrick shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Carson Johnson finished with 19 points for the Pioneers (1-4). Denver also got 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals from Oskar Wickstrom Stumer. Kam Martin also had 13 points and three steals.

Habhab scored six points in the first half and Eastern Michigan went into the break trailing 33-22. Richards scored a team-high 18 points for Eastern Michigan in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.