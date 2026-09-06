Riley Greene homers twice, drives in 4 runs in the Tigers' 6-0 win over the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Riley Greene hit two solo homers, had a season-high four hits and drove in four runs, and Framber Valdez threw seven innings to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Saturday night.

The Guardians, who remain in the third American League wild-card position, only pushed two runners past first base and totaled three hits against Valdez, Kyle Finnegan and Beau Brieske.

Greene cleared the wall in left-center field against Parker Messick (11-9) in the first and sixth, staking the Tigers to a 3-0 lead. He also singled in Gleyber Torres in the third and doubled home Torres in the seventh.

They were Greene’s first home runs since Aug. 4 at Seattle and his second multi-homer game of the season. Detroit scored three times in the seventh against Matt Festa, including Ben Malgeri’s single that plated Greene.

Valdez (9-10) allowed three singles in matching his longest outing of the year, striking out three with a lone walk. The left-hander held Cleveland hitless after the second.

Messick struck out a career-high 12 over six innings, whiffing the side twice while allowing three runs. The All-Star rookie is 0-2 in three starts against Detroit this season.

The Tigers won for just the fifth time in 21 games since Aug. 14.

Cleveland swept a doubleheader to open the series Friday, winning the day game 7-6 on a Brayan Rocchio walk-off homer and the nightcap 4-3 on Travis Bazzana’s 10th-inning single to score Rocchio.

Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter did not play because of a sprained right wrist, but manager Stephen Vogt said his playing status is considered day-to-day.

Tigers rookies Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark were given the night off.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jackson Jobe (1-2, 4.63 ERA) was set to face Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.81) on Sunday in the series finale.

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