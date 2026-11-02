Robert Saleh sees a 'step' from Cam Ward. The Titans still hit the bye at 1-7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Robert Saleh has never hid his belief that Cam Ward will be the quarterback the Tennessee Titans hoped he would be when drafting him No. 1 overall in 2025.

Ward finally delivered a performance worthy of his new coach's confidence with the first 300-yard passing game of his career in a 43-36 overtime loss in Cincinnati.

Saleh said Monday he knows people looked at the Titans “cross-eyed” for insisting that Ward had been improving by the week because the numbers didn’t back that up. In Cincinnati, Ward threw for 304 yards with two touchdowns and a 104.6 passer rating.

“It was definitely a really, really cool step in the right direction for him,” Saleh said.

Yet the only stat that matters in the NFL is wins, and those remain elusive as the Titans reach their bye at 1-7 after their sixth game decided by one score. Saleh said he would've bet everything in his bank account that the Titans would have had the chance at a game-winning field goal in regulation.

“We’re a young offense, still trying to figure it out,” Saleh said.

What’s working

The offense had its best game this season with Ward leading the Titans to points on their first three possessions. His two TD passes came in the fourth quarter to answer Cincinnati and take back the lead. Tony Pollard had his second consecutive 100-yard game with 117 yards rushing, and his five TD runs are most in the NFL over the past two games.

With rookie Carnell Tate out with an injured shoulder, Ward connected with seven different receivers. A pair of second-year Titans stepped up with tight end Gunnar Helm having his best game this season with five catches for 76 yards and Chimere Dike had five receptions for 71 yards and a TD.

What needs help

The defense. With the Titans trading away All-Pro tackle Jeffery Simmons, someone had to step up. Yes, the Titans forced four turnovers for their most takeaways since forcing four at Denver to open the 2025 season. Jacob Martin had two of his three sacks before halftime, the second forcing a turnover on downs by Cincinnati.

But the Titans could not make the play or get off the field in the fourth quarter when Ward led two drives to give Tennessee the lead. They also couldn't slow Joe Burrow in overtime. The Titans gave up 510 yards and a season high in points allowed.

Stock up

CB Alontae Taylor. After the high-priced free agent was a healthy scratch, then kept on the sideline missing a second straight game, he made his presence known by forcing a fumble that set up a go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter. Taylor also broke up a pass for a 2-point conversion.

Stock down

Calvin Ridley. The veteran wide receiver reworked his contract in March to stick around with Tennessee. With rookie Carnell Tate out with an injured shoulder, Ridley had a chance to help out the Titans. He finished with one catch for 10 yards on three targets. Ridley has six receptions on 13 targets for 91 yards through seven games.

Injuries

Saleh said the handful of Titans who could not finish the game were being evaluated with the next status update Nov. 11. The injured included two starting offensive linemen with RT JC Latham hurting a finger and LG Peter Skoronski carted off with a hamstring injury. CB Marcus Harris hurt his left ankle and was carted to the locker room. LB James Williams Sr. couldn’t return after hurting a groin muscle.

Key number

5 – The NFL-leading number of interceptions this season by safety Amani Hooker, now the longest-tenured Titan. He had a career-high three in Cincinnati, the most by a Titan since Kevin Byard at Cleveland on Oct. 22, 2017, and first in the NFL since Jordan Whitehead for the Jets on Sept. 11, 2023, against Buffalo.

Next steps

Rest and heal up during this bye week. With the NFL trade deadline Nov. 10, the break may not be that restful for Titans such as Pollard or Ridley. Then the Titans host AFC South leader Jacksonville on Nov. 15.

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