Robert Thomas takes over as captain in the Blues' latest change in leadership

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas wore the “C” as captain of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League in 2017-18 and a year later found himself hoisting the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.

Now he's looking to put that experience to use after being named the Blues' captain in the organization's latest change of leadership.

“I definitely learned a lot from the first time,” Thomas said Thursday at a news conference with new general manager Alex Steen , alternate captains Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Jake Neighbours and Colton Parayko, and coach Jim Montgomery.

"The No. 1 thing is just being authentic, being yourself. You take bits and pieces from everyone, but you’ve got to really believe in yourself and in your leadership group, and that’s something that we all really believe in.”

Thomas led St. Louis with 25 goals, 39 assists and 64 points last season despite playing in just 64 games . His 31 points in 22 games after returning from leg surgery on March 1 ranked eighth in the NHL.

Selected with the 20th pick in the 2017 draft, Thomas has five years remaining on the $65 million contract extension he signed in July 2022. Jordan Kyrou, who got identical terms on his deal two months later, got traded to Washington this summer.

Thomas being named the 25th captain in franchise history comes during a period of transition for the Blues. Steen succeeded longtime GM Doug Armstrong in the role on July 1.

Steen played with Thomas from 2018-20 and has seen the 27-year-old center develop traits that make a successful captain.

“Robert’s really, really dug himself into the fabric of the organization and the city and has a great understanding of the responsibilities of this role,” Steen said. “He looks for information, resources. He’s a very curious person, wants to evolve all the time, and I know he’s going to be great at this. And this is something that he’s going to continue to grow with.”

Thomas was one of several members of the Blues leadership group entrusted with a bigger role after the club traded then-captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders on March 6.

“He really evolved as a leader in that last month,” Montgomery said. “At one point, I don’t remember exactly what game, but we were at home and our first period was a little lethargic. I said, ‘Thomer, this is time for you to take over the room,’ and the way the team responded to him in the second and third gave me a lot of confidence that he’s our guy.”

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