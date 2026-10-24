Robin Yount and Brewers' broadcast team pay tribute to Bob Uecker by borrowing from his wardrobe

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hall of Famer Robin Yount honored Bob Uecker by wearing one of the beloved Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster’s plaid sport coats before throwing out the first pitch prior to Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Uecker’s presence also was all over the radio broadcast room that’s been named in his honor as the Brewers played their first World Series game since 1982.

Each member of the Brewers radio crew — Lane Grindle, Jeff Levering, Josh Maurer and engineer/producer Kent Sommerfeld — also wore a plaid blazer that had been part of Uecker’s wardrobe. Uecker died in January 2025 at the age of 90 after broadcasting Brewers games for 54 years.

Yount wore the sportcoat as he headed toward the mound. Before throwing the first pitch, Yount took off the jacket to reveal a Brewers jersey that included “Ueck” and Yount's No. 19 on the back

Grindle said Yount came up with the idea after the two-time MVP learned he would be throwing out the first pitch at the World Series opener. Yount and former Brewers owner and MLB commissioner Bud Selig each threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

“He said, ‘Do you think it would be appropriate if I wore a plaid jacket in honor of Ueck?'" Grindle said. “I was like, ‘I think that would be incredible if you did that.'"

Grindle considered the possibility of wearing sport coats that actually belonged to Uecker and brought it up to Uecker’s family.

“They were very quick to say, ‘Absolutely, that’s incredible, that you could have a piece of Bob with you in the radio booth, where he called home, and for his best friend Robin Yount to wear it when he goes out to the mound,'" Grindle said.

Maurer wore the same blazer Uecker wore while appearing in a Miller Lite commercial alongside Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford and actor John Goodman. Uecker also wore that sport coat on the cover of his book, “Catcher in the Wry: Outrageous but True Stories of Baseball.”

Sommerfeld wore a blazer Uecker had sported in a Miller Lite commercial with John Madden.

Uecker’s decision to stay in his hometown and continue broadcasting Milwaukee games even as he became a national celebrity from his appearances in movies, television sitcoms and beer commercials made him as synonymous with the Brewers as anyone who has actually played for the team.

There are two statues of Uecker at American Family Field — one outside the stadium and one in the back row of an upper level to pay tribute to the Miller Lite commercial in which Uecker says, “Must be in the front row!”

Fans placed plenty of Miller Lite beer cans at Uecker's feet on the statue outside the stadium before Friday's game. Former Brewers slugger and 2011 NL MVP Ryan Braun shouted, “Let's do it for Ueck!” while firing up the crowd just before the start of the game.

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