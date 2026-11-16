Rockets blow out Wizards 147-119; hold Trae Young scoreless for first time in his career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amen Thompson scored 26 points and Kevin Durant added 25 to help the Houston Rockets rout the Washington Wizards 147-119 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

The Rockets also held Trae Young scoreless for the first time in his NBA career. He missed all five of his shots and had previous scored in all 511 of his prior career games with the Hawks and Wizards.

Alperen Sengun added 19 points and eight assists and eight rebounds for the Rockets, who had a season-high for points.

Alex Sarr had 24 points and AJ Dybantsa added 16 for the Wizards. Dybantsa was 6-for-18 from the field. The Wizards have now lost seven games in a row after a 4-3 start to the season. Their last win came on Nov. 2 against the Magic.

Washington went back-and-forth with Houston for the first quarter, but dominant second and third quarters by the Rockets paved the way for the blowout win. They outscored the Wizards 37-23 in the second and 46-34 in the third to pull away. Houston also outrebounded Washington 55-36.

The Rockets used an 18-8 run to open the second half and put some distance between themselves and the Wizards. The lead eventually ballooned to as large as 31 points during that stretch. The Wizards were never able to keep pace with a Rockets offense that was efficient from the field and steadily grew their lead as the game wore on.

Houston shot 56.5% from the field in the first half and made 10 of its 20 3-point attempts. Thompson, in the first two quarters, was 7 of 9 from the field and made each of his three 3-point attempts.

Up next:

Rockets: Visit the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Wizards: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

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