HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored 21 points, Amen Thompson added 20 points, and the Houston Rockets beat a Philadelphia 76ers team without its three biggest stars, 131-93 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia played without LeBron James (low back/sciatica management), Joel Embiid (right plantar fascia injury management), and Jaylen Brown (left hamstring injury management). Without them, Tyrese Maxey led the way with 17 points while VJ Edgecomb and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points each.

Sengun shot 9 of 15 from the field and added seven rebounds and four assists.

Thompson converted 8 of 11 shots while finishing with five rebounds and five assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17 points for the Rockets, Kevin Durant chipped in 16 points, while Tari Eason finished with 15 off the bench.

Houston shot a season-high 59% from the field and knocked down 17 of 35 3-point attempts.

The Rockets, who won their third in a row, finished with 36 assists and just nine turnovers. It was their fifth straight game with 30 or more assists.

After starting the game 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line, the Sixers finished the night 9 of 34.

Houston led 36-26 after a quarter behind 14 points from Durant, his highest scoring quarter of the season. They increased the lead to 12 at halftime with the help of an eight-point second quarter from Fred VanVleet. The Rockets maintained a lead of at least eight the rest of the way. They led by 42 in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

76ers: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

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