DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another veteran pitcher by agreeing with lefty David Peterson on a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

Peterson was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2025, but struggled last season before being traded to the Chicago Cubs. He went a combined 9-8 in 2026, with a 4.79 ERA over 32 games that included 23 starts.

The 31-year-old has experience pitching at elevation. He went to high school in Aurora, Colorado.

Peterson is 46-38 with a 4.25 ERA over 163 games, including 138 starts, since he was drafted by the Mets in the first round of the 2017 amateur draft out of the University of Oregon.

Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has been aggressive in free agency ahead of a looming lockout. Given permission by ownership to spend money, DePodesta has targeted starting pitcher to fix a team that's turned in four straight 100-loss seasons.

DePodesta recently struck a deal with the Chicago White Sox to acquire a pair of starters in three-time All-Star Luis Castillo and righty Davis Martin. Castillo’s contract includes a $22.75 million salary in 2027.

Colorado's pitching staff turned in a 5.59 ERA last season, marking the fifth-straight year the team has posted the highest ERA in the majors. Colorado is the third team since 1913 to finish with the highest ERA for five straight seasons, according to research by the Rockies.

The starters had a 6.28 ERA. It's the second year in a row the starting staff had an ERA over 6.00.

In addition to adding players, Colorado recently brought in front-office experience by adding former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais as senior director of baseball operations.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

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