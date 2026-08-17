Rockies designate starter Michael Lorenzen for assignment, recall TJ Shook from Triple-A Albuquerque

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies designated starter Michael Lorenzen for assignment Monday in a season in which the right-hander has gone 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA.

Lorenzen hasn't notched a win since June 27.

The Rockies signed the 34-year-old Lorenzen to a one-year deal in January. He was coming off a season when he struck out a career-high 127 in 141 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals.

To take his place on the roster, Colorado recalled righty TJ Shook from Triple-A Albuquerque. Shook has made four appearances with the Rockies this season, posting a 9.53 ERA in 5 2/3 innings. He has 11 saves for the Isotopes this season.

He's open to any sort of role.

“I've been told I’ve been a Swiss Army knife in the past. So whether that’s long relief or short, closing, starting, I’ve started a lot of games,” Shook said Monday before the Rockies opened a three-game series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. “Honestly, it helps me stay on my toes. I kind of come in with the same mindset — just go out there and pitch, throw up some zeros and get ahead of guys.”

Shook, 28, was taken in the Rule 5 draft from the New York Mets last offseason.

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