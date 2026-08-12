Rockies overcome wildness, ride homers to beat Diamondbacks 6-4 for rare road series win

PHOENIX (AP) — Brett Sullivan hit a three-run homer in the second inning and the Colorado Rockies, despite walking 10 batters, held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday.

Sullivan connected on a shot down the right-field line to cap a four-run inning against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly.

Zac Veen, in his first game of the season, added a two-run homer in the fourth for the Rockies. The 2020 first-round pick was called up earlier in the week. The Rockies won consecutive road games for the first time since June 1-2 at the Los Angeles Angels. That was also Colorado’s previous road series win.

Ryan Feltner (5-6) went five innings for the win. He gave up seven hits and two runs, walking three and striking out two.

Jordan Romano pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

Kelly (8-10) gave up six hits and six earned runs in five innings.

Corbin Carroll hit his 100th career home run, and 18th of the season, an opposite-field shot to left-center off lefty Brennan Bernardino in the eighth. Earlier, the Arizona All-Star hit his 14th triple of the season, twice as many as any other player has. His 57 career triples lead all active players.

The Diamondbacks stranded 15 baserunners, including the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth. In the sixth, Gabriel Moreno struck out looking in an at-bat that saw three of plate umpire Emil Jiménez’s calls overturned — two called strikes that were well out of the strike zone, and the final pitch was changed to a strike.

Of the 10 walks, only one Diamondback scored — on a bases-loaded walk.

Up next

Rockies: Off Thursday. LHP Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.63 ERA) was set to starts Friday in San Francisco against Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-11, 4.22).

Diamondbacks: Off Thursday. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.36) was scheduled to start opposite Braves LHP Chris Sale (12-7, 2.20) on Friday in Atlanta.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb