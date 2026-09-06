Rockies use 6-run 5th inning to beat Cardinals 10-7

DENVER (AP) — Cole Carrigg had two hits, including a leadoff single to spark a six-run fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Saturday night.

The Rockies, who managed just a walk through the first four innings, finished with 11 hits.

Colorado starter Mason Adams, making his third start since his major league debut Aug. 25, failed to make it out of the fifth and was denied his first career win. Brennan Bernardino (4-3) got the win and Jordan Romano got the final two outs for his 15th save.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore (5-14) lost his eighth straight decision and has not won in his last nine starts. He set down the first 10 batters before walking Connor Norby, then got the next two batters before Colorado broke through in the fifth.

With one out, the Rockies had three straight singles to score two, and Liberatore threw two wild pitches during Jake McCarthy’s at-bat to bring home another run. McCarthy and Tovar pulled off a double steal, McCarthy scored on a single and TJ Rumfield capped the inning with an RBI double.

The Cardinals got two back in the sixth inning off of reliever Zach Agnos on Nolan Gorman’s RBI double and Thomas Saggese’s sacrifice fly but Colorado answered with four runs in the seventh, two against rookie Hancel Rincon, who was the center of a controversy in Friday night's 7-6 St. Louis win when home plate umpire Doug Eddings directed him to straighten his cap.

It led to manager Oliver Marmol's ejection.

Joshua Baez hit a solo homer in the second inning and singled in the sixth. Ivan Herrera hit a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 3-0.

Up next

Boulder native Kyle Leahy (10-4, 5.41) takes the mound for the Cardinals against the Rockies Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.18) in a matchup of right-handers Sunday.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here