Rodgers upstaged by Burrow as Bengals top Steelers 38-18

CINCINNATI (AP) — Historically, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has saved his best performances for the biggest stage. But on Sunday night with first place in the AFC North on the line, the 42-year-old Rodgers had his worst performance of the season in a 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Been a part of this league for a long time," Rodgers said. "There's big wins and there are tough losses. We played a divisional opponent on the road and we got beat up pretty good.”

Rodgers who announced he will retire at the end of this season, completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked three times. The 51% completion percentage was a season low as were the 143 yards.

“I'm not happy with the way we performed on offense,” Rodgers said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays. They had a good plan. We just got to give them credit.”

Through three quarters, Rodgers had only seven completions for 27 yards and no TDs. He began Sunday's game with nine straight incompletions, the most to begin a game in his career.

The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 21 completions before Rodgers completed his first, a five-yard pass to Darnell Washington with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter. Rodgers was 0 for 9 before that.

“Couldn't get anything going on offense for a long time,” Rodgers said. “Started really slow. It's disappointing.”

In the Steelers' 30-27 home victory over the Bengals on Sept. 27, Rodgers had 292 passing yards to Burrow's 282, but Sunday was a different story. Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers with five minutes remaining.

“There's no carry over," Rodgers said. “You got to learn to deal with this properly. Be very self-critical of our side of the ball. Watch film tomorrow then move on to the next opponent.”

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