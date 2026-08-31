Rookie Cade Klubnik wins Jets' backup quarterback job; edge rusher Joseph Ossai out with foot injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Cade Klubnik will head into the regular season as the New York Jets' backup quarterback behind Geno Smith.

The fourth-rounder out of Clemson received the bulk of the snaps during the three preseason games and had a solid training camp performance, giving the Jets confidence he can step in Smith's place if needed.

"He's our backup quarterback," coach Aaron Glenn said Monday while announcing the decision. “And he'll do a good job.”

Glenn added that the Jets are still likely to add another quarterback to their practice squad. They released Bailey Zappe on Sunday and waived Brady Cook, who was claimed Monday by Miami. Cook started the final four games as a rookie last season.

Klubnik started the Jets' preseason opener against Tampa Bay and led New York to scores on his two drives. He came in after one series by Smith the following week at Pittsburgh and then played the first half of the preseason finale against the Giants .

Klubnik was 21 of 34 for 190 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the three preseason games.

“He's improved over the course of training camp, and he'll continue to improve,” Glenn said.

Ossai will be sidelined a few weeks with a foot injury

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai will be “week to week,” according to Glenn, after he ruptured the plantar fascia in one of his feet against the Giants last Friday night.

Ossai, signed to a three-year, $36 million contract in March after five seasons with Cincinnati, began the summer on the physically unable to perform list and made his preseason debut against the Giants. He played 11 snaps and had two tackles and a quarterback pressure before being hurt.

Jets' kicking carousel continues to spin

New York claimed kicker Blake Grupe off waivers from Indianapolis on Monday, adding him to the roster after Jason Sanders — who beat out Cade York for the job — had a shaky performance in the preseason finale during which he was wide left on an extra point and short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt.

Glenn said Sanders remains on the Jets for “competition” with Grupe, but added that the roster is still “fluid” as teams continue to make moves in preparation for the regular season.

Grupe spent parts of his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans and finished last year with the Colts, who waived him Sunday after Spencer Shrader won their competition. For his career, Grupe is 86 of 105 on field goals and 96 of 98 on extra points.

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