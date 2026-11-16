Rookie Carson Beck finds out it's tough to be an NFL quarterback, especially on the Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie Carson Beck might be the answer at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

He also might have trouble proving it during the final two months of the season because of a beat-up offensive line and inexperienced receiving corps that didn't give him much help in his NFL debut on Sunday during a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 24-year-old Beck had some really good moments in the first half, completing pretty passes for 21 and 31 yards during a pair of drives as the Cardinals built a 6-3 lead. But his receivers kept him from having even more success: Hunter Long, Zay Jones and Reggie Virgil all couldn't make plays on catchable balls.

“I thought (Beck) did his job,” first-year coach Mike LaFleur said.

The Cardinals' mistakes became more costly as the game progressed. With Arizona trailing 10-6 late in the second quarter, Devin Duvernay couldn't handle a solid throw from Beck and the ball popped into the air, leading to an interception by Kamren Kinchens that flipped the momentum.

Los Angeles capitalized on that turnover for another touchdown for a 17-6 halftime lead. The Rams scored touchdowns on their first two drives in the third quarter and suddenly the game was a blowout.

Beck completed 11 of 18 passes for 103 yards and two interceptions. He ascended to the starting role after being the team’s third-string emergency quarterback just two weeks ago. Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6 and then Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury in last week’s loss to Seattle.

The rookie kept a positive outlook after the lopsided loss.

“It’s not the result that we wanted, but we probably just need to make a couple more plays, including myself,” Beck said. “We weren’t able to do that. But for the first time being out there, I felt comfortable, I felt like the game came to me well early.

“Really, really excited about the opportunity I was given. We’ve got more games ahead, we’ll watch the film, look to get better and then go from there.”

LaFleur praised Beck after the game, saying neither of the interceptions were the quarterback's fault. It also didn't help that the Rams have two of the best pass rushers of this generation — Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald — and got to Beck for five sacks while limiting the Cardinals' running game to just 34 yards.

The Rams' offense controlled the clock, particularly in the second half. Arizona finished with just 34 offensive plays, which was the lowest total in franchise history.

“This is, obviously, really a rough day — and that's probably a nice way of saying it — for the offense,” LaFleur said. "You knew it wasn't going to be easy running the ball against that front. We've got what we've got right now. It is what it is. I told the guys that there's no magic wand, there's no magic savior.

“We've got seven more weeks of a massive evaluation to see how this roster is going to look.”

The Cardinals have lost 11 straight home games in a streak that's lasted 427 days. They're creeping up on the NFL record of 14 straight home losses set by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988-89 and the St. Louis Rams from 2008-10.

Arizona has five more home games this season against the Commanders, Eagles, Jets, Raiders and 49ers. That would be good news for most teams, but State Farm Stadium was only three-fourths full Sunday and many of those fans were rooting for the Rams.

“We can play better than that,” LaFleur said. “We can make plays better than that. We can block better than that. We can stop the run better than that with what we've got. There's no doubt in my mind.”

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