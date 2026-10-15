Roope Hintz scores in 4th round of shootout as Stars outlast Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Roope Hintz scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Dallas Stars beat Colorado 3-2 on Wednesday night in a game where the Avalanche had two early goals disallowed.

Hintz sent a wrist shot past Scott Wedgewood. Casey DeSmith secured the win by stopping Brock Nelson.

Miro Heiskanen and Arttu Hyry scored for the Stars, who split a back-to back set of games with the Avalanche. They lost 3-2 at home the night before.

Hyry nearly won it in overtime but sent a bouncing puck off the post. Hyry’s short-handed tally off a steal against Cale Makar gave the Stars a 2-1 lead early in the third period before Nelson tied it with 11:39 left.

Gabriel Landeskog also had a goal for Colorado.

The Avalanche had quite a night of disallowed goals and close calls. Jaden Schwartz saw his score overturned in the first period after the Stars successfully challenged for offsides. Later in the period, Gabriel Landeskog's goal was taken off the board when it was ruled the captain made a kicking motion to knock in the puck.

In the third, Gavin Brindley thought he scored and even began celebrating with teammates. But the officials never ruled it a goal and replays showed it glanced off both posts and didn't go into the net.

DeSmith finished with 25 saves for Dallas. He stopped three of four in the shootout. Stars forward Oskar Back suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and didn't return.

Makar returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game against the Stars. He and his wife welcomed twin boys on Wednesday morning.

Up next

Stars: At Chicago on Saturday.

Avalanche: Host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here